In the run-up to Christmas, the number of omicron cases in the UK has surpassed 45,000.

During the Christmas season, the number of omicron cases in the UK has surpassed 45,000.

Hundreds of trains have been cancelled in the UK and Scotland ahead of the holiday season, as many theater shows have closed their doors.

LONDON, U.K.

According to the Health Security Agency, the number of omicron coronavirus cases in the UK has surpassed 45,000.

The total number of omicron cases in the UK has now reached 45,145, while the country has reported 91,743 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily total since the outbreak began.

They said that 8,044 of those tested positive for omicron, and that 44 more died from the virus within 28 days of a positive test.

Although Monday’s omicron figure is lower than Sunday’s (12,133 confirmed cases), statistics are typically lower on the first day of the week due to a lack of reporting over the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was “hour by hour” reviewing the situation in the country and warned that he would “reserve the possibility of taking further action” before Christmas.

“We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public and public health, to protect the NHS, and we will not hesitate to do so,” he said after a two-hour Cabinet meeting.

“From now on, we should be constantly reviewing the data…hour by hour,” he added.

Christmas is fraught with ambiguity.

Millions of people and businesses are trying to figure out what to do over the holidays because the government has yet to send a clear message about possible restrictions.

“For the time being, there will be no change.”

On Twitter, Kate Nicholls, the head of UKHospitality, the leading hospitality trade association in the UK that represents the interests of the UK’s hospitality sector, wrote: “Hospitality needs notice if any changes are to be looked at next week ahead of New Year, and crucially, we still need support.”

“Businesses are in limbo, having lost 40%-60% of December sales and facing large rent and rate bills as well as staff wages at the end of the month.”

Disruptions to travel

Due to an increase in omicron cases over the weekend, France and Germany banned all non-essential UK arrivals, forcing thousands of people to stay in the UK over the holidays.

More is feared.

