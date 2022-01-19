In the same spot where a man was mauled to death by a great white shark, a massive shark prowls near oblivious swimmers in a terrifying moment.

This is the terrifying moment a huge shark approaches unsuspecting surfers in the same spot where a bodyboarder was mauled to death by a great white shark.

The beast can be seen cruising through the water at Kogel Bay in Cape Town, just feet away from swimmers who appear blissfully unaware of the beast’s threatening presence.

In the video, two surfers can be seen watching the massive shark swim through shallow water before coming within feet of a group of people enjoying the beautiful blue water.

The near-miss occurred in the same bay where a man was tragically killed by a great white shark.

A 13-foot shark viciously attacked and dragged bodyboarder David Lilienfield under the water while he was riding the waves with his brother.

Terrified beachgoers stood there in awe as the 20-year-old fought back as the predator ripped his right leg off.

Following the attack in April 2012, his sibling pulled him to shore, but David died before medics arrived.

“When I got there, they said there was a huge shark in the water,” Yusaf George, an eyewitness, told IOL at the time.

“We were trying to alert the boys to the presence of a shark.”

However, it was too late to save the situation.

“The shark circled this guy the next minute.”

His brother called out to him as he was on his way out to catch a wave.

“Blood was all over the place,” says the witness.

The brother wanted to help, but he couldn’t because the shark was still after his brother.

When the shark grabbed him the second time, it also grabbed the boy.

“The bodyboard reappeared a few minutes later.

The body was then washed onto the rocks.

It was a nightmare to behold.

“I felt completely powerless.”

Due to the high frequency of shark encounters in the bays of Cape Town, the area has its own patrols.

Shark Spotters Safety Education Research Conservation (SSSERC) reported spotting at least four great whites and bronze sharks in the waters off South Africa’s capital just a few weeks ago.

The number of shark attacks has increased dramatically around the world as swimmers continue to ignore warning signs, with nearly 800 people mauled in just nine years.

According to data published by the International Shark Attack File, 791 shark attacks were reported between 2010 and 2019, with an annual global average of 80 bites.

It represents a massive increase over data from 1970 to 1979, when only 157 attacks were reported.