In the search for Edward McDonald, a missing pensioner, a body was discovered.

In the search for missing pensioner Edward McDonald, a body was discovered.

Police Scotland confirmed the tragic discovery this morning, saying there are no suspicious circumstances and that the 75-year-old Bellshill man’s family has been notified.

A body has been discovered in the search for Edward McDonald, a missing Bellshill man.

This morning, Police Scotland confirmed the discovery and stated that there are no suspicious circumstances.

The family of the 75-year-old has been informed, and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On the morning of November 29, Edward was last seen by a family member on Carnbroe Road.

He was a frequent visitor to Glasgow’s downtown area.

And the shocking discovery came just hours after police issued a new appeal for information, with Motherwell Police Constable Emma Smith explaining that his family was ‘extremely concerned’ for his well-being.