In the search for Joseph Miller, a body was discovered in the water.

“Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from the water near Beardmore Place, Clydebank around 1pm on Friday, December 31, 2021,” the force said in a statement.

“Formal identification is still pending, but the family of 21-year-old Joseph Miller, who was reported missing in the Paisley area, has been notified.”

“Investigations into the exact cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious, are ongoing.”

“The Procurator Fiscal will receive a detailed report.”