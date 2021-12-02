In the SEC Complex, near the Hydro, a new Marriott hotel opens.

On the banks of the River Clyde, the Courtyard by Marriott hotel has opened, creating 45 jobs in Glasgow.

There are 216 rooms, including 16 family rooms and 44 superior rooms, in this hotel.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Glasgow has opened next to the SEC Complex.

The hotel sits on the banks of the River Clyde, adjacent to the OVO Hydro, and is the second Courtyard to open in Glasgow.

Hotel Co. was the first to open this establishment.

The company has created 45 jobs in the city, employing 51 people.

The hotel has 216 rooms, including 16 family rooms and 44 superior rooms, with some offering views of Finnieston.

On the first floor, there are five full meeting, conference, and event spaces that can accommodate up to 100 delegates, as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

Ross Saunders, the Courtyard’s general manager, is a Glasgow native who previously worked at the Moxy at Merchant City.

“The first Courtyard Marriott opened for business travelers just over 36 years ago,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be launching this stunning new hotel at the SEC, which is also close to Finnieston’s vibrant bars and restaurants.”

The hotel has its own climate change commitment and offers on-site parking and a covered walkway to the SEC. It was first opened to welcome guests from over 200 countries who attended the United Nations 2021 Climate Change Summit.

The hotel has mobile room keys and a no-plastic policy in place for their bar, committing to glass and 100% compostable paper cups.

Donovan Sumner, Hotel Co.’s Regional Director of Operations in the United Kingdom

“This is our 14th hotel opening in the UK and first Courtyard Marriott,” 51, the Glasgow Courtyard SEC’s operating company, said.

We’re looking forward to collaborating with the SEC team as events and conferences resume.

We were sold out for the Climate Change Summit due to the hotel’s convenient location, and we plan to maintain our position as one of the city’s top hotels for visitors and delegates attending events in the area.”

"As the city prepares," Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions at Glasgow Convention Bureau, said.

