In the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite was found guilty on five out of six counts.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict came after a month-long trial in which four women testified about being abused as teenagers at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York, and New Mexico in the 1990s and early 2000s.

While awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own, her former boyfriend Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019. During the trial’s closing arguments in federal court in Manhattan, a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein’s “partner in crime.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell chose her own path.”

She worked hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein to commit crimes.

She was an experienced adult who knew what she was doing.”

Maxwell’s attorneys argued that she was being used as a scapegoat by Epstein, and that the accounts of her four accusers were not credible, claiming that their memories had been tainted over the years and that they were motivated by money.

“Epstein’s death left a gaping hole in many of these women’s pursuit of justice,” Maxwell’s defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim said.

“She’s filling that hole, and filling that empty chair.” In the 1990s, Maxwell dated Epstein for several years, during which time the two went to high society parties and flew on private jets.

Maxwell bought a home in Bradford, New Hampshire for (dollar)1 million in cash a few months after Epstein’s death, and she stayed out of the spotlight until her arrest in July 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of press baron Robert Maxwell, had grown up in opulence.

Her father was the owner of several tabloids, including the Daily Mirror.

During the trial, jurors heard emotional and graphic testimony from four women, two of whom said they were 14 when Epstein began abusing them. He was found dead off his yacht near the Canary Islands in 1991.

Three of the women claimed Maxwell had touched them inappropriately.

