In the shooting death of a Hopewell man in Avalon, a man has been arrested.

A Hopewell man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Avalon early Saturday.

Samuel Lee Tolfa, 32, is accused of homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license, and fleeing police.

The shooting in the 100 block of Prospect Street was reported to county 911 dispatchers around 12:45 a.m.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered in an apartment there, according to police.

The man’s identity has yet to be revealed by authorities.

He was declared dead on the spot.

Tolfa eluded responding officers before being apprehended after a brief chase, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.

It is possible to remain anonymous when making a phone call.