In the Silverburn shopping centre, Glasgow police are investigating a sexual assault.

Sexual assault is being investigated by Glasgow police in the Silverburn shopping centre.

The attack is said to have occurred at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday morning, when the shopping center was bustling with holiday shoppers.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the police.

After a shocking sexual assault in one of the stores, managers at Silverburn shopping centre have moved to reassure customers that their safety is their “top priority.”

Police are currently investigating an attack at the centre that occurred at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to the Daily Record, investigations into the incident, which occurred while the shopping center was packed with holiday shoppers, are still underway.

Silverburn confirmed the incident was being investigated in a statement and stated that they were assisting the authorities.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

“An incident occurred at Silverburn yesterday,” a spokesperson said.

“Police were called, and this is now a matter for the authorities, which we are assisting with their investigations.”

“Our customers’ and colleagues’ safety and security is always our top priority.”

“Officers received a report of a sexual assault inside a store at Silverburn shopping centre on Barrhead Road, Glasgow around 11.25am on Thursday 16 December 2021,” a Police Scotland spokesperson added.

“We’re looking into it.”