In the space of one year, three Israeli Mossad officers have committed suicide.

In the last year, three Israeli Mossad officers have committed suicide.

Mossad claims it is working to prevent future suicides.

JERICHO

According to Israeli media, three officers from Israel’s intelligence service Mossad have committed suicide in the last year.

On March 26, 2020, Mossad officer Ayalon Shapira was the first officer to commit suicide, according to Israeli Channel 12.

His father blamed his son’s suicide on psychological issues, claiming that the Mossad officer saw a psychiatrist regularly.

Three months after Ayalon’s death, the second suicide case was reported.

Nine months later, another Mossad agent committed suicide at his workplace, according to the channel.

Mossad said in a statement that it is learning from these suicide cases and is working to improve the mechanisms and tools at its disposal to prevent future suicides.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.