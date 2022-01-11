In the suburbs of Philadelphia, a helicopter crashes into a residential area.

In the suburbs of Philadelphia, a helicopter crashes in a residential area.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) —
A helicopter crashed in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
Although there was no word on injuries at first, news reports indicated that it was a medical helicopter.
Aerial news footage from Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church.
It was dubbed a medical helicopter by NBC Philadelphia and others.
According to news reports, there was no visible fire, but firefighters were working on the wreckage.