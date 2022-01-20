In the Texas synagogue siege investigation, two suspects have been arrested in the United Kingdom.

In the Texas synagogue siege investigation, UK police have arrested two suspects.

LONDON, U.K.

According to a statement from Manchester police, British counter-terrorism officers arrested two people on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into an attack at a Texas synagogue earlier this week.

“Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West continue to assist US authorities in their investigation into the events in Texas,” said the statement, referring to the incident known as the Texas synagogue siege.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men were arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester,” the statement said.

They are being held in custody to be questioned.”

Two teenagers were arrested in the same area earlier this week but were later released without charges.

A gunman, British national Malik Faisal Akram, held four people, including a rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during a religious service.

All hostages were released after an hour-long standoff with law enforcement, according to the police, who added that the captor was killed in a shooting incident.

British counter-terrorism officers are working with US investigators to look into any possible links to the incident.