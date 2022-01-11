In the third quarter, the EU posted a current account surplus of (dollar) 82 billion dollars.

External current account surpluses are recorded by the EU, with the United Kingdom accounting for (dollar)68 billion, the United States for (dollar)37 billion, and Switzerland for (dollar)27 billion.

The EU had a current account surplus of €72.1 billion ((dollar)82 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, down from €88.1 billion in the previous quarter, according to the bloc’s statistical office.

According to Eurostat estimates, the EU’s external current account surpluses were €59.7 billion with the UK, €32.6 billion with the US, and €23.7 billion with Switzerland.

China (-€36.5 billion), Russia (-€9.2 billion), and offshore financial centers (-€3.1 billion) all have deficits.

Meanwhile, according to non-seasonally adjusted data, the EU’s direct investment assets increased by €28.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, while direct investment liabilities decreased by €73.5 billion.

“As a result, the EU was a net direct investor to the rest of the world by €101.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021,” according to the data.

It stated that portfolio investment had a net outflow of €12.8 billion and other investment had a net inflow of €210 billion.