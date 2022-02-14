In the Ukraine crisis, Germany is proving to be an untrustworthy ally, jeopardizing the West’s goodwill.

Putin’s maneuvering has already done enough to permanently damage the West’s position, regardless of the outcome.

It’s troubling that Vladimir Putin sees many possible outcomes in the Ukraine crisis as victories, whereas the Western alliance sees only a few.

The goal of world leaders is to “de-escalate” the situation with Russia.

But what does that mean? Almost every model I can think of that fits the definition – and certainly any that Russia would accept – entails selling out Ukraine in terms of territory, sovereignty, security, democracy, and dignity.

Putin could congratulate himself even if no agreement was reached: by threatening Ukraine with further invasion, he has advanced his cause by exposing the divisions within Nato and the West.

He has all of the world’s ostensibly great powers scrambling to figure out how to reward him for his misbehavior.

This isn’t a coincidence.

The Kremlin is ruthless and thuggish, but it is not insane.

The current state of affairs is the result of years of strategic planning and maneuvering Russia’s adversaries, rivals, and victims into the most awkward positions possible.

For two decades, the modern imperialist Russia has extended its physical borders and political reach beyond anything justified by the rotten state of its domestic economy and society by using shameless propaganda, targeted assassinations, radioactive and chemical outrages, espionage, cyberwarfare, and open aggression against neighboring countries and Nato members alike.

It has been aided by a slew of useful idiots and naive optimists in the West who provide a smokescreen of justifications.

That isn’t something new.

There were those who wanted to see the best in Stalin and soft-soap the Soviet Union’s use of famine genocide against Ukrainians in the 1930s.

It’s unsurprising that their ideological heirs are capable of acting similarly today.

However, it should not be unavoidable that major free countries avoid facing reality.

It was unsettling to see Emmanuel Macron return from Moscow with flimsy “guarantees” that Russia would not push any further, guarantees that the Kremlin denied and then breached with new deployments.

However, Germany’s role in the crisis has been far more heinous.

Berlin is accused of not only failing to provide serious assistance to Ukraine, but also of actively obstructing the entry of others.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Germany is becoming an unreliable ally in the Ukraine crisis, risking damage to the West’s reputation for good