In the United Kingdom, half of adults have had a booster shot.

It comes as Omicron continues to spread across England, with confirmed cases doubling every 1.5 days in half of the country.

It comes after the program was accelerated this week in response to an increase in Covid cases, with all adults able to book online and walk-in sessions being held.

A total of 26.3 million adults and children aged 18 and up have now received a booster vaccine.

“A record day for vaccinations yesterday, with an incredible 936,480 people coming forward,” Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

“This means that half of all adults have now received a booster shot.”

“Our NHS is working nonstop to get life-saving booster shots into people’s arms.

Please do your part by getting Boosted Right Now.”

On Thursday, a total of 861,306 adults received booster shots.

The booster vaccine is being rolled out as Omicron continues to spread across the United Kingdom.

It is now thought to have surpassed Delta as the most common variant in both England and Scotland.

According to statistics, confirmed Omicron variant cases in half of England double every 1.5 days.

The UK reported a record-breaking 93,045 new Covid infections on Friday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

PA’s additional reporting

