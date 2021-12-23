In the United States, Biden admits that ‘not enough’ has been done to address the lack of Covid tests at Christmas.

In the United States, Biden admits that “not enough” has been done to address the lack of Covid tests during the holiday season.

At a time of year when people want to get together with family for Christmas, US President Joe Biden was asked about rapid at-home test shortages.

When asked about the availability of home-testing for Covid-19, US President Joe Biden admitted that “nothing has been good enough.”

The president was asked how there could be a shortage of tests “at such an important time” for families wanting to reunite with their loved ones for Christmas in an interview with ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

“No, nothing has been good enough,” Mr Biden said when asked if that was “good enough.”

However, since last year, the president has emphasized the progress made in distributing Covid-19 vaccines and reducing the number of people who visit emergency rooms.

Mr Biden stated, “We now have 200 million people who have been fully vaccinated.”

When questioned by Mr Muir about the shortages just three days before Christmas, Mr Biden said he did not consider them a “failure,” but added, “You could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

It comes at a time when Omicron has become the most common variant in the United States, having been detected in all 50 states.

The variant has spread at a much faster rate than any previous one, putting millions of people’s holiday plans in jeopardy.

Mr Biden announced an order of 500 million home rapid tests for distribution to Americans next month during an Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden expressed regret to Mr. Muir, saying that he wished he had ordered them two months ago.

The news comes as the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear arguments over two nationwide vaccine mandates enacted by the Biden administration.

The court will hear arguments about a Covid-19 vaccine-testing mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The short court order will hear arguments on January 7th, with a decision expected shortly after.

The workplace mandate, which affects 80 million Americans, was allowed to take effect by an appeals court on Friday, prompting businesses, states, and other groups to petition the Supreme Court to stop it.

The vaccination requirement for federally funded health care workers.

