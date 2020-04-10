In the United States, “Coronavirus is everywhere, and so is hunger”

While millions of people have lost their jobs in the United States within weeks, the demand for food aid is skyrocketing across the country, reports the New York Times. Charities, which were never intended to manage a national crisis, are overwhelmed.

In Omaha, Nebraska, a food bank, which typically only serves about 100 people, saw 900 parades in one day. In Jonesboro, Arkansas, in the aftermath of a violent tornado, a food bank received less than half the donations it hoped for because worried families preferred to keep their supplies.

And in Washington State and Louisiana, the National Guard has been called in to help pack up boxes of food and ensure that distributions go off smoothly. The tension is more and more palpable when distributing boxes filled with boxes of chicken noodle soup, tuna, and bean pork, but the National Guards in uniform allow “Calm the situation”, says Mike Manning, director of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank [en Louisiane]. “Their presence guarantees our security during distributions.”

“This is completely crazy”

Manning, who has worked at this food bank for sixteen years and lived through Hurricane Katrina, says that demand has never been so matched by such a shortage and anguish. “In summary, we can say that this is completely crazy”, he comments.

Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks, with 200 branches, predicts it’s going to miss $ 1.4 billion in the next six months alone. Last week, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, announced that he would pay $ 100 million to the group – the largest personal donation in the history of the network, but which covers only a tenth of its needs.

In America, coronavirus is everywhere, and so is hunger.

Last week, a drone filmed a line of vehicles stretching for several kilometers along a loop of the Monongahela. These people were lining up to get food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Since then, the images have been viewed over a million times. Beth Burrell, spokesperson for the organization, said nearly 800 cars were serviced that day. This week, a new distribution attracted even more people.

Tini Mason, 44, was in one of these cars, and it was the first time ever that he had visited a car.

[…]

Nicholas Kulish

Read the original article