In the United States, over 4,000 children have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

COVID-19 has been found in over 4,000 children in the United States.

As a result of the omicron variant, adolescent hospitalizations have reached an all-time high.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to data released on Thursday by the Washington Post newspaper, over 4,000 children have been hospitalized in the United States due to COVID-19-related symptoms.

The data revealed an all-time high in adolescent hospitalizations, as the omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking caseloads, putting a strain on the American healthcare system.

Cases have more than doubled in less than two weeks since they were under 2,000 on Christmas Day.

Many families and friends gathered for the holidays and New Year’s Eve, and experts have predicted an increase in cases after the holidays.

Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for children aged 12 to 17 were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, with Director Rochelle Walensky stating that the shots are “critical” for the age group to protect against severe COVID-related disease.