In the United States, the first case of COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered: Fauci

In the United States, the COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered for the first time: Fauci

Associated Press writers MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER contributed to this report.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 has been identified as the first person in the United States to contract the omicron variant, according to the White House, as scientists continue to investigate the new virus’s dangers.

According to Anthony Fauci, the person was a traveler who had recently returned from South Africa.

On November 22, he was found to be positive.

The person had been vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot, and was suffering from “mild symptoms,” according to Fauci.

Late last month, the Biden administration took steps to restrict travel from Southern Africa, where the variant was first identified and had spread widely.

Clusters of cases have also been found in about a half-dozen other countries.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of omicron was found in the US,” Fauci said.

Officials stated that they had contacted everyone who had had close contact with the individual, and that they had all tested negative.

The sequence was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after genomic sequencing at the University of California, San Francisco.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking steps to tighten US testing rules for international travelers, including requiring all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to take a test within a day of boarding a flight to the US.

It was also thinking about requiring pre-arrival testing.

Officials said the measures would only “buy time” for the country to learn more about the new variant and take appropriate precautions, but that given its transmissibility, it would inevitably arrive in the United States.

Much about the new strain is unknown, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it causes people to become more seriously ill, and whether it can evade vaccination.

Scientists will grow and test lab samples of the omicron strain in two to four weeks, according to Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert.

The first case in the United States comes as President Joe Biden prepares to outline his anti-viral strategy on Thursday…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

