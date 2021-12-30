In the United States, the Omicron variant is causing airline chaos.

In the United States, the Omicron variant causes airline chaos.

On Thursday, over 1,190 flights were canceled.

Canada’s TRENTON

As the omicron coronavirus variant took a toll on staff, US airlines continued to cancel large numbers of flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, an industry-wide flight tracking service, more than 1,190 flights scheduled to depart from the United States were canceled, with 4,300 more delayed.

Maddie King, a spokeswoman for one airline, said she didn’t know when operations would resume and that the industry hadn’t anticipated the impact of the omicron variant on employees.

“This was unexpected,” she expressed her surprise.

According to FlightAware, three airlines — United, Delta, and JetBlue — canceled more than 10% of Saturday flights, while American Airlines canceled 90 flights on the same day.

The virus has wreaked havoc on the airline industry, with staff shortages all over the place.

There were 1,082 flights canceled on Wednesday.

United Airlines is frantically trying to rebook customers, according to a spokesperson for CBS News.

“As a result of the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS, “we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of their arrival at the airport.”

The cancellations come at a time when many people rely on airlines to get around during the holidays.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), up to 6 million people could board planes.

Despite the fact that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced isolation times for asymptomatic patients, or those who show no symptoms, from 10 to five days in an attempt to alleviate business staff shortages across the country, the shortage persists.

Infections with the highly transmissible omicron variant now account for 58.6% of all infections in the United States.

“The omicron variant is rapidly spreading and has the potential to affect all aspects of our society,” according to a statement from the CDC, as reported by CBS.

Those who do manage to fly should do so only if they have been vaccinated, and they should wear a mask, practice social distancing, and be tested frequently, according to the CDC.