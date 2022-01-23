In the US city of Alexandria, Virginia, a Turkish coffee shop has opened.

Turkish Coffee Lady serves Turkish coffee, baklava, and coffee artwork in historic Old Town.

On Saturday, a Turkish coffee shop that had only recently begun serving customers celebrated its grand opening.

The Turkish Coffee Lady is located at 1001 King St. in Old Town, Alexandria, Virginia, and serves Turkish coffee, Turkish delights, pastry, herbal teas, baklava, gift items, and coffee artwork.

The Turkish coffee shop, which is run by a woman, is the first of its kind in Old Town.

Despite the predictions of skeptics, Gizem Salcigil White, a Turkish-American entrepreneur, launched her first initiative to promote Turkish coffee in 2009, despite the predictions of skeptics.

“People love Turkish coffee and want to drink more of it, but they can’t,” White told Anadolu Agency.

“We have to make Turkish coffee more widely available.”

The coffee market is expanding in the United States and abroad, and White believes that now is the right time to promote genuine Turkish coffee.

“It’s beneficial in terms of social, economic, and cultural factors,” she explained.

Hasan Kale, a Turkish artist known for his miniature drawings of beautiful landscapes on tiny objects, is also a part of the effort to familiarize Americans with Turkish coffee and culture. He uses coffee and tiny brushes in some cases.

“We’ve started a new coffee trend,” Kale said.

“Everything we do here will be focused on Turkish coffee; we want to connect Turkish and other cultures.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In December, UNESCO added Turkish coffee to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

World Turkish Coffee Day has been observed annually since that time.

It is commemorated to promote Turkey’s 500-year-old coffee culture and its historical significance, as well as to strengthen cultural ties.