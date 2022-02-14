In the wake of a grenade being thrown during a Celtic Park match, police have released a photo of a man.

In the wake of a grenade being thrown during a Celtic Park match, police have released an image of a man.

Officers are looking to speak with this man as part of their investigations into culpable and reckless conduct at the August 2021 Celtic v Celtic and AZ Alkmaar match.

As part of their investigation into culpable and reckless conduct at a Celtic Park football match, police have released an image of a man.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at around 9.05 p.m., a smoke grenade-style device was thrown from the crowd during a Uefa Europa League match between Celtic and AZ Alkmaar.

Officers have released a photo of a man they believe can help them with their investigation.

“We believe this man may have information that could help our investigations,” said Constable Daniel Brady of the Greater Glasgow Divisional Violence Reduction Unit. “I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

“Please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2378 from the 18th of August 2021.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”