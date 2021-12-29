In the wake of a record number of cases, Spain has shortened the quarantine period and reduced capacity at sporting events.

In the wake of record cases, Spain has shortened the quarantine period and reduced capacity at sporting events.

The Ministry of Health reports 100,760 new infections, a new high that is only slightly higher than Tuesday.

OVIEDO is a town in the Spanish province of Oviedo.

As daily COVID-19 infections continue to break records, Spain’s health minister announced on Wednesday that the country will shorten some people’s quarantines and place more restrictions on sporting events.

“We’re at a crossroads right now.”

We’re dealing with a strain that appears to be more contagious but only causes minor symptoms.

“We could be on the verge of a paradigm shift, but I want to be cautious and strategic,” Carolina Darias said.

People who have tested positive but are asymptomatic, as well as non-vaccinated people who have come into close contact with a contagious person, will be required to isolate for seven days instead of ten starting Thursday.

For those with symptoms, the quarantine period will remain at ten days.

The policy shift comes as Spain continues to register more cases than ever before, the majority of which, according to the Ministry of Health, are asymptomatic.

Spain reported 100,760 new infections on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase on record but just over 1,000 more than on Tuesday.

If the current trend continues, Spain may be nearing its peak.

ULTIMATE HORA La Comisión de Salud Pblica acuerda por unanimidad a modificar el perodo de aislamiento de las personas con notificación positiva de Pruebas Diagnósticas de Infección Activa (hashtag)COVID19

However, Darias acknowledged “bottlenecks” in Spain’s testing, citing a nearly two-percentage-point increase in test positivity to 20.4%.

Meanwhile, more than 10,400 people are being treated in Spanish hospitals for the disease, up nearly 3,000 from a week ago but still far below previous waves’ figures.

On Wednesday, 78 more people died, up from 28 the week before.

Darias also announced that capacity for sporting events would be reduced to help combat the spread of the virus.

Outdoor stadiums will now only be able to fill 75% of their seats, while indoor venues will only be able to fill 50%.

While the country’s leaders will meet next week to discuss school reopenings, she said the Spanish government would continue to support a fully in-person education model.