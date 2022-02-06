In the wake of cheating allegations, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend gave him a ‘witch box’ and healing crystals to give the couple a fresh start.

JACK Grealish’s girlfriend is using healing crystals and a “witch box” to help her relationship with the Manchester City ace get a fresh start.

Sasha Attwood, 25, has bought Moonstone crystals, which symbolize a “new beginning,” as the couple tries to get back on track after it was revealed that the England star had been partying with a TOWIE star.

After the winger partied with several other women, the couple has been rocked by a series of cheating allegations.

After an all-day boozing session at a beach club, he whisked Towie’s Chloe Brockett, 21, to a Greek hideaway.

Grealish, 26, invited her back to his holiday villa for the night while partying with friends – just days after childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood supported him at the Euros Final.

After we revealed his secret dates with TV star Emily Atack and Love Island winner Amber Gill, Jack has been linked to three more women.

Following the revelations, the couple held crisis talks about their relationship, but they appear to be moving on from the series of scandals.

Sasha told her 37,000 Instagram followers that her mother had given her a “witch box” for Christmas, which contained several crystals and sage.

“My mother gave me a self-care, positive, witch basket,” she explained.

She brought me some crystals and other manifestation items.

“It’s so nice and thoughtful that she listened to everything I’d said all year.”

She gave me a tiny crystal bracelet as a gift.

“She also gave me some Chakra chards, which teach you how to relax your chakras and improve your mental, emotional, and physical well-being.”

The model received several crystals as part of her gift, including Moonstone, which symbolizes new beginnings, and amethyst, which aids in trust and understanding.

Her mother also gave her a Selenite wand, which is used for “spiritual cleansing,” and pink moss agate, which represents healing and acceptance.

Sasha previously admitted that she burns sage in their home on a regular basis to get rid of “bad vibes.”

The ancient Native American practice purges homes of negative emotions and thoughts left behind by residents and visitors.

Last June, The Sun on Sunday reported that Jack and Sasha, who met at school in Solihull, West Midlands, had reconciled after a brief breakup.

Off the field, the footballer considered model Sasha “his secret weapon,” according to sources.

Jack whisked her and her family to a £5,000-a-night lodge in the Cotswolds last week, indicating his desire to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.