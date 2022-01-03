In the wake of child abuse allegations, Uri Geller’screamed’ at his best friend Michael Jackson to’stop talking about sleeping with boys.’

URI Geller claims to have “shouted” at Michael Jackson, telling him to “stop talking about sleeping with boys.”

In the 1990s, the King of Pop formed a close friendship with the 74-year-old psychic known for his ability to bend spoons and even served as best man at Uri’s wedding.

Jackson, one of the best-selling musicians of all time, was dogged by accusations of sexual assault against minors, which he consistently denied until his death in 2009.

After paying accuser Jordan Chandler more than (dollar)20 million in a settlement in 1993, Thriller singer Michael Jackson appeared on camera hand-in-hand with 12-year-old Gavin Arvizo ten years later, admitting they slept in the same bed together.

That confession, which was made during Martin Bashir’s documentary Living with Michael Jackson, sparked a criminal trial in which the pop star was acquitted of all charges.

Nonetheless, according to his friend Uri, the eccentric entertainer’s reputation was severely damaged, which “devastated” him.

The Israeli-born spoon bender told Infosurhoy that he believed Michael, who died of a drug overdose, was innocent of all charges.

Following the Bashir doc, he revealed that he gave his pal a direct warning.

“I shouted at him many times, Michael, stop talking about you sleeping with boys in your bed because the world doesn’t understand you,” Uri told Infosurhoy.

Uri claims that while Jackson was a successful businessman who made millions by purchasing music publishing rights and writing his own songs, he was “naive” in his personal life.

Uri told Infosurhoy, “He was so naive, my god, he was like a child.”

“He was very astute in his singing and music business – but completely and utterly naive in his civilian life.”

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two of Jackson’s former child companions, testified in a new documentary titled Leaving Neverland in 2019.

Both women have accused the singer of grooming and sexually abusing them as children.

Wade was only seven years old when he was allegedly abused by the entertainer for the first time.

Despite their claims and the uproar surrounding the doctor, Uri says he doesn’t believe them.

He told Infosurhoy, “I saw Leaving Neverland, but I never believed it.”

“Listen, I’ve never been to Neverland before.

Michael was my best man when I met him here, and I never suspected anything.”

Michael Jackson was always vehement in his denial of all allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

Uri revealed that he once hypnotized Jackson and asked if he had ever “touched a child in an inappropriate manner?” when Jackson died in 2009.

The Israeli had been asked by the singer to…

