In the wake of riots across Europe over new Covid restrictions, Austria has gone into full lockdown.

Due to riots across Europe over new Covid restrictions, Austria has gone into full lockdown.

Over the weekend, protesters clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium, as governments try to contain rising infection rates across the continent.

New restrictions to combat Covid infections have sparked protests across Europe, prompting Austria to return to a full national lockdown.

For at least 10 days, gathering places such as restaurants and bars, as well as non-essential shops and hairdressers, have been closed across the country.

It’s the country’s fourth national lockdown since the outbreak began, and the first since vaccines became widely available.

However, the country’s vaccination program has been slow, with only 65 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated.

Protesters clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium over the weekend as a result of new Covid measures, causing unrest across Europe.

Overnight in several Dutch towns and cities, riots erupted for the third night in a row.

Infection rates have risen sharply across the continent in recent weeks, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that half a million more deaths could occur by the spring unless measures are taken.

In Europe, seven-day cases account for more than half of all cases reported worldwide.

It is also responsible for roughly half of the most recent Covid deaths worldwide.

Austria imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated citizens last week, while the government announced that vaccination would become mandatory by law in February.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in other European cities to oppose efforts to halt the rise in cases.

Two professional league football matches were halted after fans stormed stadiums, and five police officers were injured in the Hague as youths set fires and threw fireworks.

Under a three-week partial lockdown in the country, restaurants must close earlier and fans are prohibited from attending sporting events.

Thousands marched through Brussels’ city center against Covid passes, which prevent unvaccinated people from entering hospitality and entertainment venues.

Police used tear gas and water cannon after a small number of protesters threw stones and fireworks at officers.

Over the weekend, there were also protests in Zagreb, Croatia, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Zurich, Switzerland.

In the wake of riots across Europe over new Covid restrictions, Austria has gone into full lockdown.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]