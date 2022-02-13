In the wake of rising tensions in Ukraine, a number of countries have issued travel advisories.

Due to “continued reports of Russian military build-up on the border,” the US Embassy has ordered non-emergency staff to leave.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Several countries, including the United States and the European Union, have advised their non-essential personnel to leave Ukraine, citing increased fears of Russian aggression.

The US Embassy in Kyiv issued a travel warning on Saturday, advising people not to “travel to Ukraine due to increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those currently in Ukraine should depart immediately via commercial or private means.”

“Due to continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating the potential for significant military action,” the State Department “ordered non-emergency US employees at the Embassy to depart.”

“Despite the reduction in diplomatic personnel, the core embassy team, our dedicated Ukrainian colleagues, and State Department and US personnel around the world will continue relentless diplomatic and assistance efforts in support of Ukraine’s security, democracy, and prosperity,” the statement said.

According to the travel advisory, the agency will also “suspend consular services at the US Embassy in Kyiv” starting Sunday.

On Friday, the US warned that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time.”

Separately, the EU’s lead spokesperson for external affairs, Peter Stano, told reporters on Saturday that the bloc had instructed “non-essential staff in Ukraine to leave the country on Friday.”

“We are not evacuating,” Stano said, according to a EURACTIV report published Saturday.

Non-essential personnel have been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country for the time being.”

“We will continue to assess the situation as it unfolds in accordance with our duty of care to our employees and in close consultation and coordination with EU member states,” he added.

Stano’s comments came after the Netherlands, Italy, and Estonia, among others, urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Italian Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit updated its travel warning for Ukraine.

After considering the latest developments, it advised citizens to temporarily leave via proper transportation, avoiding Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea.

The security situation has worsened further, according to Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who posted on Twitter.

“As a result, we urge Dutch citizens to leave the country as soon as possible and refrain from visiting Ukraine.”

