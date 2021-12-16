In the wake of the Omicron fears, Nicola Sturgeon will give a detailed update and address Scots on television today.

This afternoon, the FM will give a speech to MSPs in Holyrood before making a public statement.

To combat the Omicron variant, it’s expected that she will impose new restrictions.

Her message will air on BBC Scotland, Scottish Parliament TV, Scottish Government Twitter, and our Facebook page.

She will deliver an address to the nation after her address to Holyrood.

This broadcast’s time has yet to be determined.

Ms. Sturgeon is expected to announce new restrictions in response to the rise in Omicron cases.

Although no specific measures have been announced, previous restrictions have included curfews for hospitality establishments and prohibitions on the sale of alcohol in indoor hospitality settings.

Further coronavirus restrictions are “now inevitable,” according to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Because medical staff is being redeployed to help deliver booster vaccines, patients waiting for operations may face longer wait times and postponements.

Mr Yousaf said a new target of providing boosters to all eligible adults by the end of the year would be “extremely difficult,” and that the Scottish Government would seek more military assistance to expand the vaccination program.

“I think it’s inevitable that we will announce additional protective measures,” Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program when asked about more restrictions in response to the Omicron outbreak.

“We’re going to have to strain every sinew that we possibly can in order to ensure we meet (the target),” Mr Yousaf said of the impact on the health service of speeding up the vaccine booster rollout.

“This may necessitate relocating NHS personnel from other core responsibilities.”

He also stated that the number of daily doses administered must be increased from the current level of around 40,000 to an estimated 70,000 per day.

After warning “already,” Mr Yousaf added that the Scottish Government wanted “as much support from the Treasury as possible.”

