In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, Europe has been urged to begin living with Covid, but not everyone agrees.

Europe has been urged to begin living with Covid in the wake of the Omicron outbreak, but not everyone is convinced.

After enduring one of Europe’s most severe curfews, Spain has changed its mind about Covid and wants others to do the same.

MADRID – At the start of the pandemic, Spaniards were forced to adhere to one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, spending months cooped up indoors as the economy slowed and the streets remained deserted.

The government promised the people that their sacrifice would keep Covid-19 under control, prevent the health system from collapsing, and save lives.

Spain has now urged European countries to treat the virus as a chronic illness, similar to flu, rather than a public health emergency.

Similar steps are being taken in the United Kingdom and Portugal to learn to live with the virus. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that the lifting of Plan B measures marked a “major milestone” in the UK’s fight against coronavirus, as he laid out a vision for the country “living with Covid” in the months and years ahead.

“As Covid-19 becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance,” said Boris Johnson, who announced England’s abandonment of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a New Year’s speech that the country had “moved into an endemic phase.” When the country holds a snap election on 30 January, voters with Covid-19 and those in isolation will be allowed to leave their homes to vote.

From February 2, France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that working from home rules, masking outdoors, and caps on the number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues will be relaxed.

As the situation with Covid-19 improves, nightclubs will reopen on February 16 and people will be able to eat popcorn in theaters again.

After the winter holidays, school covid protocols that require students to wear masks in class may be relaxed.

However, beginning Monday, a vaccine pass will be required for entry to venues such as restaurants, cafes, and long-distance trains.

Spain is in a good position to influence Europe’s attitude toward Covid-19.

It has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, at 90.5 percent.

