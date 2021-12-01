In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, Heathrow has reopened a dedicated Red List arrivals terminal.

Terminal 4 will function as a separate arrivals facility, keeping direct red list arrivals separate from passengers in the rest of the terminal.

They claim that putting safety first results in a more efficient journey for all passengers.

It will be used in conjunction with a multi-layered approach to keep passengers and employees safe, including the requirement of face coverings, intensive robotic cleaning regimes throughout the airport, improved ventilation in immigration halls, and the presence of Covid marshals.

Heathrow is attempting to reassure passengers that they can fly with confidence in the coming weeks as the UK is subjected to additional measures that are intended to be temporary.

PCR testing facilities will be available on or near the airport for passengers flying into Heathrow.

Those who choose to test at the airport must pre-book and pay for a service that will reduce the amount of time they need to self-isolate, protecting business travelers and those reuniting with friends and family for a limited time.

“We support measures that protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid,” said Emma Gilthorpe, chief operating officer of Heathrow.

“However, the swift implementation of international travel restrictions will be a further significant setback for British exporters and those wishing to visit friends and relatives.

Keeping the changes under constant scrutiny and a government commitment to removing countries from the red list as soon as it is safe to do so will be beneficial.

“Heathrow maintains the highest levels of Covid-secure measures to ensure that passengers, colleagues, and partners know Heathrow is a safe place to travel to and from,” says the statement.

