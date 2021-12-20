In the wake of the omicron surge, Queen Elizabeth II has decided to cancel her Christmas trip.

In the face of an omicron surge, Queen Elizabeth II will cancel her Christmas trip.

Due to concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant, Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The 95-year-old monarch will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has been for the majority of the pandemic, according to the palace.

During the Christmas season, other members of the royal family are expected to visit, with precautions taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the United Kingdom, with omicron replacing delta as the most common variant, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that more new restrictions may be needed to slow the virus’s spread.

His health minister has refused to rule out enacting new restrictions before the holiday season.

For years, members of the British royal family have spent the holidays at Sandringham, where crowds gather to watch them attend Christmas services at the local church.

Since a night in the hospital in October, when her doctors advised her to rest, the queen has reduced her travel and work.

Since then, she’s taken on minor responsibilities such as virtual meetings with diplomats and weekly conversations with the prime minister.

The queen is celebrating her first Christmas since Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband, died in April at the age of 99.

Last year, the royal couple spent their final Christmas together in Windsor.