In the wake of the Omicron ‘tsunami,’ Glasgow has no covid PCR tests available.

As the country reports record infection rates, the Government website shows no available PCR appointments at either drive through or walk in locations across the Glasgow region.

Locals in Glasgow have told Glasgow Live that they are unable to book any type of PCR test today due to an increase in Omicron cases in Scotland.

The government’s website for booking a PCR test states that “very few tests” are available throughout Scotland, but does not specify where.

Since 5 a.m., one woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been checking the online portal for a drive-through or walk-in PCR test, according to Glasgow Live.

The city centre resident said she was able to schedule an at-home PCR test, which will be delivered tomorrow, but when she went back later to look for her partner, she found none available.

“I started feeling unwell last night, and a girl I was working with has since tested positive, so I’ve been advised to get tested as a close contact of hers,” the source, who is 23 years old, said.

“At 5 a.m. this morning, I checked the website to see if I could book a walk-in or drive-through test, but it said they only had at-home kits available.”

I was fortunate enough to receive one.

“I’ve checked again, and there’s nothing available.”

When I put in my postcode for Glasgow, it said there were no appointments available at all and that I should keep checking back for both drive-thru and walk-in clinics.

“One of my coworkers was trying to get one on the south side, but it’s also unavailable.”

“It’s worrying because I only have three lateral flow tests left in the house, and the pharmacy was completely sold out the last time I tried to get one.”

I’m undecided about whether I want to use them up today by testing throughout the day or save them for later in the week.

“Because my partner is a critical employee who must take the tests every day for work, I’m in danger of running out of them, and he is.”

