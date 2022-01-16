In the wake of the sex abuse case, Prince Andrew ‘WON’T lose his £300,000-a-year security detail,’ as Harry demands the money back from his bodyguard.

In the wake of the sex abuse case, Prince Andrew ‘WON’T lose his £300,000-a-year security detail,’ while Harry demands his bodyguard’s pay back.

As Harry prepares to sue the government for police protection, Prince Andrew will keep his £300,000-a-year security detail despite losing his titles.

After the Queen issued a statement revealing he has been effectively expelled from the Royal Family, the Duke of York is facing calls to pay for his own security.

Andrew was set to lose all three of his protection officers in June 2020 as part of a Home Office cost-cutting review, but the Queen intervened and kept them.

The wages, flights, perks, and hotels for each of his minders are estimated to be worth £100,000 per year.

Edward, Her Majesty’s youngest son, and his wife Sophie were also about to lose their guardianship.

Andrew, on the other hand, was said to have been the most “persuasive” in his lobbying of his mother, according to a source.

The news that he will keep his bodyguards comes as he prepares to fight a civil sex abuse case after learning this week that it will go forward despite his lawyers’ efforts to have it dismissed.

Meanwhile, his nephew Harry has stated that he, his wife Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet are unable to return to the United Kingdom due to the lack of security.

He offered to pay the bill himself, but the government declined.

The news of Harry’s lawsuit comes at the end of a turbulent week for the monarchy.

Andrew, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing, will be tried as a private citizen because he has been excluded from public life, the Queen confirmed on Thursday.

Andrew is said to be concerned that the case will bankrupt him.

The Queen is said to have previously paid his legal bills, which totaled over £2 million.

If he settles the case, he could also pay accuser Virginia Giuffre £10 million.

The monarch reached her decision following a meeting with William and Charles, during which both future kings stated that Andrew’s position is “grave” and that he must leave the family.

Andrew will no longer be able to use the title ‘HRH,’ but he is likely to retain his dukedom as an Act of Parliament is required to do so.

Despite this, he will continue to receive taxpayer-funded protection – but only while in the United Kingdom, according to reports.

This morning, the Palace refused to comment.

Beatrice and Eugenie, his daughters, received official protection until 2011, but now have to foot the bill.

Damian Hinds, the security minister, has refused to confirm rumors, telling LBC: “Our security forces, the police and others, do what they judge is necessary to protect our country, to protect the people who live in it.”

It’s a “long-standing and, I believe, correct principle that we don’t discuss…

