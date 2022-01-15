In the wake of ‘wine time Friday’ reports, Tory MPs claim Boris Johnson has lost moral authority to lead.

In the wake of ‘wine time Friday’ reports, Tory MPs claim Boris Johnson has lost his moral authority to lead.

It comes after the latest allegations of staff gatherings at Downing Street during lockdown, with a report that a fridge was brought in to keep alcohol supplies cool.

With reports of ‘wine time Friday’ Downing Street parties during lockdowns, backbencher calls for Boris Johnson to resign are growing.

Andrew Brigden, a Conservative backbencher who had previously been a staunch supporter of the Prime Minister, has joined the chorus of voices calling for him to resign.

Following the latest revelations, Tobias Ellwood, a senior Tory and former minister, suggested that Mr Johnson “lead or step aside.”

It has been claimed that boozy gatherings among staff took place weekly at No10 during the pandemic, in the latest in a series of damaging stories about conduct within Downing Street.

Mr Johnson frequently attended the gatherings, according to The Mirror, and encouraged Downing Street staff to “let off steam” despite the country’s lockdown.

A drinks fridge was allegedly purchased to store alcohol supplies, with staff members being sent to a nearby supermarket with a suitcase to restock it.

“This isn’t about one isolated incident,” Mr Bridgen said on BBC Breakfast. “What we’re seeing with these continued revelations about what’s been going on at No 10 is a pattern of behavior, and ultimately the buck stops with Boris Johnson.”

“From what I’ve seen, it appears that Boris Johnson and his inner circle can do as they please, while the rest of us must do as we’re told – that’s not acceptable to me, my constituents, or, I believe, the majority of the country.”

“In my opinion, that is not ‘leveling up.”

Mr Bridgen is one of five Tory MPs who have publicly stated that they have written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to initiate a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister David Cameron.

The total number of letters received is kept secret until the threshold is met, so 54 must do so for the vote to take place.

Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the defence committee, told the BBC that the Prime Minister needed to “show some contrition” and “get a handle on the situation” or risk being “voted out of office.”

Sue Gray, a senior government official, has launched an investigation.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tory MPs say Boris Johnson has lost the moral authority to lead amid ‘wine time Friday’ reports