In the West Bank, a Palestinian was killed in an alleged knife attack.

Palestinians allegedly tried to stab an Israeli soldier, according to the Israeli army.

Palestine’s RAMALLAH

According to the Israeli army, a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday in an alleged knife attack.

According to a military statement, the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli soldier near Hebron’s Gush Etzion junction.

According to the army, an Israeli soldier opened fire and killed the attacker.

Israeli soldiers did not sustain any injuries.

Faleh Jaradat of Sa’ir town, northeast of Hebron, was identified as the deceased Palestinian by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In recent months, Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks.

Meanwhile, Palestinian rights groups accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians who pose no threat to their lives.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.