In the winter, displaced people in northwestern Syria struggle.

Many camps in Idlib have been flooded, causing damage to displaced people’s tents and personal belongings.

Syria’s IDLIB

Thousands of Syrian refugees living in tents in the country’s northwest have been struggling in the face of heavy rain and snowfall.

Many camps in Idlib, near the Turkish-Syrian border, have been flooded, causing difficulties for hundreds of families.

Heavy rains in the countrysides of Idlib and Aleppo affected civilians in at least 79 tent camps, according to Mohammed Hallaj, the director of Syria’s Response Coordination Group.

Heavy snowfall hit northwestern Syria on Tuesday, causing damage to displacement sites, tents, and people’s belongings, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The most pressing needs, according to a statement, are relocating affected people to safe areas, securing heating, replacing destroyed tents, and providing ready-to-eat meals and winter clothing for children and families.

Ali Said, who was forcibly displaced three years ago when the Bashar Assad regime attacked his village in the Hama countryside, said his tent was flooded due to heavy rain.

Many families have been displaced, and they are in desperate need of supplies such as tents and raincoats, according to him.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since the Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters in early 2011.

An agreement between Turkiye and Russia established the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Multiple cease-fire agreements have been signed in the area, but the Assad regime and its allies have repeatedly violated them.

When the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, launched an offensive on the province, causing large-scale displacement, the situation for the people of Idlib deteriorated.

Many people are struggling to meet even their most basic needs, whether they are living in overcrowded tent camps or out in the open in safe areas.