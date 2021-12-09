In the woods of central Pennsylvania, a hunter finds an urn filled with human ashes.

In the woods of central Pennsylvania, a hunter discovers an urn containing human ashes.

A black urn containing human ashes was discovered Wednesday in the woods of Schuylkill County, prompting Pennsylvania State Police to investigate.

According to state police spokesman David Beohm, a hunter discovered an urn in the area of Old Route 209 in Schuylkill Township with the inscription “Richard Jordan 1954 – 2021” inscribed in gold on the top.

The urn was two feet north of Old Route 209, according to Beohm.

Anyone with information should contact the Frackville barracks of the state police at 570-874-5300.

