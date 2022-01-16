In the world’s most expensive and unique restaurant, diners queue to get a table.

The experience costs around £1,200 per person and is limited to only 12 people per session at Sublimotion in Ibiza’s Hard Rock Hotel.

Foodies from all over the world, including Hollywood celebrities, are lining up to dine at the world’s most expensive restaurant.

The theatrical Sublimotion summer experience is based at the Hard Rock Hotel in Ibiza, but a pop-up version has been set up for the winter at Dubai’s Mandarin Oriental.

For this unusual and one-of-a-kind event, the special menu will set you back around £1,200 per person.

A team of 25 people, including cooks, illusionists, wait staff, and a DJ, are on hand to serve a menu of 20 food tasting entrees.

Sublimotion, which debuted in 2014, combines food, technology, music, and art to create an unprecedented sensory overload.

Sublimotion is an extension of Chef Paco Roncero’s vision, where culinary art and technological innovation collide to create a gastronomic show for only 12 guests per night.

Modern systems create a vivid setting that transcends human senses, ranging from controlling the restaurant’s temperature and humidity to creating a musical mood fit for any occasion.

Each season, the experience evolves to include a completely new dining concept created by a multidisciplinary team of experts from the fields of gastronomy, technology, music, illusions, design, art, and engineering.

The details for the 2022 edition will be released prior to the summer season, which runs from May to September.

Sublimotion is more than a restaurant; it’s a full sensory experience.

