In the world’s strictest lockdown, Chinese authorities raid homes at midnight and transport people to quarantine camps by bus.

CHINESE authorities allegedly raided dozens of homes in the middle of the night, forcing residents onto buses to quarantine camps under the world’s strictest lockdown.

With a sweeping lockdown and draconian restrictions, the country is racing to control one of its worst outbreaks in a single city since the pandemic began.

To combat the rising tide of Covid infections, the 13 million people living in the northern city of Xian have been prohibited from leaving their homes, even for essential purposes such as purchasing food.

China, on the other hand, appears to be sticking to its zero-tolerance policy toward Covid, with reports of residents being transported to quarantine camps in the dead of night.

According to BBC News, it’s unclear how many people were ordered to leave during the midnight eviction, but one witness claimed to have seen 30 buses and another claimed that up to a thousand people were relocated.

According to reports, elderly people, young children, and pregnant women were among those transported to quarantine facilities after being left waiting on buses for several hours.

According to reports, a photo of an elderly man standing alone in the cold waiting to board a bus went viral.

People posted pictures of the quarantine facilities on social media, claiming it was cold and they hadn’t been given any food.

“There is nothing here, just basic necessities,” one commenter said.

What kind of quarantine is this if nobody has come to check on us?

“They transferred over a thousand people in the middle of the night, and many of us are elderly and children.”

“They didn’t make any proper arrangements, so they just threw us in here carelessly.”

Since the outbreak, China has recorded 131,300 cases and 5,699 deaths, but its citizens have faced some of the harshest measures in the world.

Since the first Covid cases surfaced in January 2020, Xian, a popular tourist destination, has been one of the largest Chinese cities to be shut down.

There have been 1,451 cases…

