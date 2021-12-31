In the year 2021, Sweden will grant more than 27,000 Syrians citizenship.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, 85,000 migrants will be granted citizenship in Sweden by 2021.

STOCKHOLM is the capital of Sweden.

According to Sweden’s migration agency, at least 27,340 Syrians were granted citizenship in 2021.

According to a report from the Swedish Migration Agency, 85,000 people were granted Swedish citizenship last year.

Swedish citizenship was also granted to 4,067 Somalis and 3,471 Eritreans.

Within five years, a migrant with a residence and work permit in Sweden is eligible for naturalization.

According to the report, the number of Syrians granted residence and work permits in Sweden increased to around 150,000 after the migrant influx in 2015.