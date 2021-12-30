Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, and Morrisons will all be open on New Year’s Eve in the year 2021.

Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, and Morrisons are all expected to be open on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

If you’re looking for last-minute party supplies, call ahead to see if your local branch is open.

Last-minute party shopping and stocking up for the long weekend may cause supermarkets in the United Kingdom to become extremely crowded.

Many people may opt for smaller-scale celebrations at home, with coronavirus curtailing celebrations across the country and major events such as London’s fireworks and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party being canceled.

For the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, we look at where and when you can get food, drink, and party supplies.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, when do supermarkets open?

Many businesses will be open as usual on New Year’s Eve because it is not a bank holiday.

Tesco Express and other smaller Tesco stores will be open later than the larger supermarkets.

It will, however, differ from one store to the next.

Use the store locator to look up the opening hours for your local branch to ensure you don’t miss out on a shopping opportunity.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Asda supermarkets will be open all day, with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Some stores will stay open until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day, but check the store locator for specifics.

Lidl will be open over the holidays as well, with some locations staying open until 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and having slightly reduced hours on New Year’s Day.

Individual branch opening times, like those of other chains, can be found on the company’s website using the store finder.

On Friday, December 31st, Aldi will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Saturday, January 1st.

Many Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with smaller stores staying open until 9 p.m.

Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day, but all times should be double-checked because branch hours may vary.

Morrisons is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.