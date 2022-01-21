In the year 2024, a British firm plans to open a space studio.

In 2024, a British company plans to open a space studio.

According to Space Entertainment Enterprise, SEE-1 will be the world’s first commercial space station.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), based in the United Kingdom, has announced plans to launch a film studio in space in 2024.

Axiom Space, the leader in human spaceflight services and human-rated space infrastructure, will build the space station module, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

According to the press release, the studio, known as SEE-1, will be the world’s first commercial space station.

“Artists, producers, and creatives will be able to develop, produce, record, and live stream content that takes advantage of the Space Station’s low-orbit microgravity environment, such as films, television, music, and sporting events,” it added.

Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, who are producing the first Hollywood motion picture shot in space, co-founded the company.