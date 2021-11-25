In their first trade deal since seizing power, the Taliban will sell CANNABIS to Australians.

In their first trade agreement since seizing power, the Taliban will sell CANNABIS to Australians.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have reportedly made their first legal drug deal, selling cannabis crops to Australians.

The militant group has signed an agreement with a company to invest in a marijuana processing center in Afghanistan, after successfully regaining power by taxing drug traffickers.

According to The Times, the project will provide access to massive Afghan cannabis crops to Cpharm, a Sydney-based pharmaceutical company that makes medicinal cannabis cream.

In Afghanistan, cannabis is illegal, but authorities often turn a blind eye and take a cut of the profits.

According to the Pajhwok Afghan news agency, Afghanistan’s deputy narcotics minister met with an Australian company representative on Tuesday who has pledged £330 million.

The Taliban promised to outlaw drug production after regaining power in August.

However, nothing appears to have changed for cannabis and poppy farmers in Helmand and Kandahar, with traders operating freely.

Afghanistan is the world’s largest opium producer, as well as a major cannabis and methamphetamine producer.

According to the Ministry of Mines of Afghanistan, the country’s provinces are strewn with iron, copper, gold, coal, and other deposits worth a combined £2 trillion.

In 2010, an oilfield worth around £100 billion was discovered with an estimated 1.8 billion barrels.

The war-torn country is also thought to have one of the world’s largest lithium deposits, an essential but scarce component required for batteries in the global electric vehicle boom.

However, after decades of bloodshed, the majority of Afghanistan’s mineral wealth has remained in the ground, meaning the Taliban leaders could now profit handsomely.

With the country now under their control, the Taliban may be able to profit from the country’s vast resources by selling lucrative contracts to other countries such as China.

