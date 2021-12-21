In these adorable Elf on the Shelf-style snaps, a toddler poses in the fridge.

In adorable Elf on the Shelf-style photos, a toddler poses in front of the fridge.

After getting up to all kinds of Elf on the Shelf-style shenanigans, a TODDLER chills in the fridge.

Kelsey Archdale, Archer Kinney’s mother, dresses him up as a Christmas helper and posts the photos on social media.

The 18-month-old was also photographed in a slow cooker and on a gift-wrapped toilet.

“We always do Elf on the Shelf,” Kelsey, from Illinois, said, “but this year I wanted to take it to the next level.”

