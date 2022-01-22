In these terrifying photos, a giant great white shark tries to smash through the divers’ cage.

In these heart-stopping photos, a giant great white shark tries to break through the divers’ cage.

This is the terrifying moment a huge great white shark tries to rip a diver’s cage apart.

Euan Rannachan, a brave underwater photographer, captured the jaw-dropping moment while visiting the shark-infested waters off the coast of Mexico’s Guadalupe Island.

A menacing 15-foot-long great white launches itself at two divers in a cage underwater in the stomach-churning images.

A shark emerged from the water with its mouth wide open in what appears to be a sinister grin in another terrifying snap.

A great white stretches its mouth underwater in an underwater yawn as it eyes the photographer in other photos taken from inside a divers’ cage.

The island, according to shark enthusiast Rannachan, is arguably one of the best places in the world to see these underwater beasts.

“For shark lovers like myself, the combination of the size of sharks that end up there and the water clarity make it very difficult to beat,” he said.

Rannachan even got out of the shark cage to photograph the enigmatic creatures, and he wants others to do the same.

“There is no other feeling like it,” he said.

“I refer to it as “brain rewiring.”

You’ve been told your entire life not to do and be afraid of something, and then you do it and realize that all of that advice was based on fear and misunderstanding.

“These enormous white sharks are curious creatures who show no signs of aggression toward humans.”

I sincerely hope that everyone on the planet sees them the way we do.

“As a result, we started a company that takes people to the island to meet these incredible animals.”