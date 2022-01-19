In these throwback photos, Barron Trump looks eerily similar to his famous father Donald Trump.

In these striking throwback photos, BARRON Trump looks startlingly similar to his famous father Donald.

Melania Trump, the 15-year-old teen’s mother, gave him the nickname “Little Donald” shortly after he was born.

The 45th president bears a striking resemblance to his youngest son in several photos.

When Donald was eight years old, he was sent to the Hudson River’s New York Military Academy.

Col. Retired

According to NPR, Ted Dobias remembered the lanky kid who showed up at the dorms.

Dobias claimed Donald couldn’t make a bed or shine his shoes.

“He had a problem with being a cadet, you know,” he continued.

You know, as a cadet, you have to look after yourself.”

Before going to military school, the former president had a reputation for getting into trouble.

Trump was even used as a euphemism for getting into mischief among classmates.

“We used to refer to our detention as a DT’ – a Donny Trump – because he got more than most other people in the class,” former classmate Paul Onish told the outlet.

Whether it was speaking up in class, passing notes, or launching spitballs, the two were always up to mischief.

Trump was dubbed “Ladies Man” in 1964 and was considered a “standout athlete.”

He played varsity baseball, soccer, bowling, and basketball.

Barron is coming into his own as an athlete now, after decades of struggle.

The towering adolescent is said to be “completely obsessed with sports,” particularly soccer.

The 15-year-old was photographed on the White House front lawn in 2017 wearing an Arsenal Football Club shirt.

He was also seen wearing soccer cleats and high red socks as he boarded Marine One with his parents.

“He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants,” Melania said of the 15-year-old.

Barron “wanted to be like daddy” when he was five years old, the former first lady revealed in 2015.

Melania has shared a number of family photos over the years.

Whether it’s throwbacks from a beach day or selfies on a jetski, the pair has always been close.

Melania Trump has shared photos of her husband and their son playing golf or boarding their private jet.

Barron and his father were photographed walking together in identical suits in one photo.

Barron was spotted leaving his father’s Midtown Trump Tower skyscraper with ex-model Melania Trump in July of last year.

He was 6 foot 7 inches taller than she was.

Eric is 6-foot-5 inches tall, while Donald Jr is 6-foot-1…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.