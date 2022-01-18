In this chilling video, a massive spider drops onto a sleeping baby.

The terrifying moment a massive spider lands on a sleeping baby is captured in chilling video.

While her daughter Kyla was sleeping in her cot, Emily Stewart of Bradley, Illinois, captured the ordeal on her baby monitor.

Before dropping down, the eight-legged creature wiggles across the camera lens.

Before it plunges, its massive shadow can be seen on the lens.

The spider then appears to land near the face of the toddler.

Emily posted the video to TikTok on January 4th, and it has since been viewed over one million times.

“Trigger warning!! I think my life would have been better if I hadn’t seen this,” she said in the video.

Now it’s up to me to set fire to the house.”

The video was widely circulated on social media, prompting a barrage of responses.

“On the next video,” one Facebook user said.

That kid grows up to be Spiderman.”

“Nightmare, I can’t stand spiders or any creepy crawlies – ugh,” a terrified user wrote.

“Totally creeped me out!” one person exclaimed.

Others, on the other hand, urged the mother to save her child.

When the spider had the entire room to spin a web, TikToks were perplexed as to why it chose to drop onto the toddler.

The creature eventually left her daughter alone and crawled back up to the camera, according to the mother.

“Baby’s fine! She wasn’t bitten,” she explained.

The spider reappeared a minute later, and after seeing the video, I killed it the next morning.”