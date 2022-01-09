In this dream job alert, you can earn £300 for joining a Glasgow gym.

Most people are fighting to get on the best treadmill in the gym, but this lucky a person isn’t one of them.

This year, how many times have you heard “new year, new me”?

We’ve all heard it!

While for some, this will entail joining a gym, for others, gym anxiety will prevent them from doing so.

According to new research from PureGym, half of non-gym members fear going to the gym, and one in three gym users (39%) have canceled their membership due to a lack of confidence in using the facilities.

To combat this, they’re looking for two current non-gym users to serve as ‘Gym Testers,’ who can provide real-world feedback on how to improve the gym experience so that more people can benefit from being active.

In exchange, each ‘Gym Tester’ will receive £300 and a free six-month PureGym Plus membership to use the gym whenever they want, with visits possible around the tester’s main job, studies, school runs, or even retirement.

PureGym executives are hoping that the Testers will help to further illuminate the challenges that new members face when joining a gym, so that the gym chain can address them.

“At PureGym, we pride ourselves on being a gym where everyone can feel welcome and supported,” said Stephen Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer, “but we know that it can still be an intimidating experience for those who are new to a gym.”

As a result, we are constantly improving our gym environment and member support to make everyone’s gym experience more enjoyable.

“While member feedback is important in shaping what we do, we wanted to gather more in-depth, qualitative data on how new members perceive the PureGym experience.”

We’re really excited to hear from our Gym Testers and use their feedback to make our gyms more welcoming.”

UK residents aged 18 and up can apply now to win cash for completing a popular New Year’s resolution.

