In this optical illusion, there are 12 black dots, but you can’t see them all at once.

This optical illusion has 12 black dots, but you can’t see them all at once.

CAN YOU SEE ALL THE DOTS AT THE SAME TIME? THIS mind-boggling optical illusion is sure to hurt your eyes and brain.

As the strange visual puzzle goes viral across social media sites once more, it is perplexing people’s minds.

The image depicts a network of interconnected straight and diagonal lines that cross one another.

There is a black dot where the lines meet, with a total of 12 dots.

The viewer, however, is unable to see all 12 at the same time due to an optical illusion.

And just trying to wrap their heads around the bizarre image has made some people’s minds turn to jelly.

“Haha, nice,” one Reddit user commented.

However, I believe I saw two at the same time.”

“OK, now I’m just p***ed off,” said another.

“I don’t understand,” a third said.

“I see them all at the same time.”

The puzzle is likely to frighten people, said Derek Arnold, a vision expert at the University of Queensland.

He told The Verge, “They think: ‘It’s an existential crisis.'”

“‘How can I ever know what the truth is?'” says the narrator.

When you stare at just one part of an image, your brain makes a guess about what’s going on in the image.

The dots are placed where several grey lines cross.

The eye creates the illusion of a small, faint square when it sees this intersection in its peripheral vision.

“That can help offset the blurry black dot that is physically present,” Arnold added.

The optical illusion was first shared on Facebook by Japanese psychology professor Akiyoshi Kitaoka several years ago, and it is based on a similar puzzle published in the journal Perception in 2000.

Adeline, who posts “surprising, unusual, and weird art” on her Tiktok page, shared an optical illusion last month, which confused her followers.

The video appears to show a corridor drawing, but as Adeline moves the camera around, it appears that the drawing is sinking into the table below it.

It appears that the art lover has created a magical 3D hallway that runs through the surface below – and no one knows how.

Adeline demonstrated at the end of the video that the drawing was actually a 3D structure emerging from the table, rather than sinking into it.

This phenomenon is referred to as “reverse perspective,” according to her.

