In this throwback photo from 1990, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem looks unrecognizable.

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota served in the legislature before running for governor, but she was royalty before that.

She won the title of South Dakota Snow Queen in the state’s annual Snow Queen Festival pageant in 1990.

Kristi Arnold, who was not yet married to her husband Bryon, competed in the pageant as a representative for the city of Bryant in Hamlin County, where she grew up.

Noem told the Aberdeen News that she follows the event every year, attending the festival when she can and watching the events unfold.

She also told the outlet that competing in the pageant was her first experience with public speaking, and that it helped her develop skills that would later aid her in achieving her goal of running for public office.

Judges “weren’t looking for the best interview or who gave the best speech, but a well-rounded person who can handle themselves in a variety of situations,” Noem said of her experience in the Snow Queen Festival.

Noem said the pageant gave her her first group interview experience as well as hands-on training in resume writing.

“I believe it was the first time I’d put something like that together.”

She also credits her love for South Dakota to the engagements she had across the state during her “term” as Snow Queen.

“What a wonderful opportunity to travel and promote South Dakota as an 18-year-old and learn all about the unique aspects of our state,” she told the outlet.

From 2011 to 2019, Noem represented South Dakota’s at-large congressional district as a member of the Republican Party.

Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker are the couple’s three children.

President Biden has been a frequent target for Noem, who claims that “what we’ve seen come out of the Biden administration has been absolutely devastating.”

In 2022, Noem will be re-elected.

She has become a conservative hero in recent years for her opposition to restrictions and regulations in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that her administration has “pushed back on several levels.”

