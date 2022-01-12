In three months, Turkiye’s ‘world’s most ridiculous building’ will be demolished.

The most ridiculous building in the world is a business center in the southern Kahramanmaras province.

Turkiye, KAHRAMANMARAS

A building in southern Turkiye that has long ranked as the “world’s most ridiculous building” on Google is about to be demolished.

The building’s demolition could take three months, according to Hayrettin Gungor, the mayor of Kahramanmaras province, where it is located.

It was built 30 years ago as a unique provincial business center, but it was always criticized for sticking out too much in the cityscape, he said.

With its exterior colors of red, yellow, and blue and tall strange columns taking up nearly half of the bottom floors, the 18-story structure has been a draw.

According to him, the building was demolished after a survey was conducted.

The mayor added that after the demolition, a new project will begin on the site.

The residents of Kahramanmaras were pleased with the decision.

Ismail Kazan, a local, said the criticism from tourists who saw the building had demoralized him.

Another resident, Mehmet Fatih Baltutan, believes that a square, rather than a building, would make the city look more attractive.

Ismet Gedikli, a 30-year resident of Kahramanmaras, believes that vehicular and pedestrian traffic will now flow smoothly.